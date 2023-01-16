UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Anti Polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DC inspects anti polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday inspected the performance of transit teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza and health officials were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner appealed the parents to vaccinate their children against polio. He directed the members of the transit teams to vaccinate children up to five years of age against polio.

He said that anti-polio teams went door-to-door for vaccinating children up to the age of five from Jan 16 to 22.

Vitamin-A supplements were also given to children. He said that a total of 6,360 anti-polio teams were active in the field across the city. More than 2.15 million children under age of five would be administered anti polio drops during the drive, he informed.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Nazia Mohal inspected anti polio teams at Union Council 109, AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab visited UC 115 Wahdat Road to inspect transit team's performance and working, AC Raiwind Hamid Rasheed monitored polio drive in his jurisdiction.

