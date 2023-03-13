DC inspects anti-polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday visited various areas of the city to inspect the performance of anti-polio teams.

He visited Lari Adda, Sutlej Bridge, and Railway Station.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazl-ur-Rehman also accompanied him. Deputy Commissioner met the anti-polio team members and children traveling with their parents who were vaccinated against polio.

He directed the polio workers to play their role to keep the children safe from the disease and added that no child should be left up to five years of age during the anti-polio campaign.