UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DC inspects anti-polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday visited various areas of the city to inspect the performance of anti-polio teams.

He visited Lari Adda, Sutlej Bridge, and Railway Station.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazl-ur-Rehman also accompanied him. Deputy Commissioner met the anti-polio team members and children traveling with their parents who were vaccinated against polio.

He directed the polio workers to play their role to keep the children safe from the disease and added that no child should be left up to five years of age during the anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority announces opening of member ..

Dubai Health Authority announces opening of membership for its electronic medica ..

13 minutes ago
 Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to r ..

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to reveal latest advancements in r ..

43 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change ..

Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

43 minutes ago
 IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in N ..

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukaddam murder case

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 202 ..

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 kicks off at Mubadala Arena ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.