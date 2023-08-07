Open Menu

DC Inspects Anti-polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :On the first day of the polio campaign in Kohat district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Azmatullah Wazir along with Dr Majid inspected the arrangements for the anti-polio drive.

The DC checked the attendance of polio teams and inquired about the problems of the polio workers.

The polio workers apprised the DC about their problems upon which he issued on-the-spot directives for address of the same.

He asked the polio workers to discharge their duty with dedication as it was a matter of the future of our generation.

Deputy Commissioner Wazir also requested the public to fully cooperate with the anti-polio staff of the health department and must administer anti-polio drops to their children to protect them from lifelong disability.

