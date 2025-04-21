DC Inspects Anti-polio Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir visited various city areas to inspect the anti-polio drive here on Monday.
He went to Abbas Colony, Marzipura, Khalil Abad Dijkot Road and checked the performance of the anti-polio teams by visiting door to door. He also checked the fingers of the children marked by the teams.
Over 4,922 anti-polio teams have been active in the field to vaccinate over 1.6 million children less than five years of age in the district during the campaign till April 27.
The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated to save them from the crippling disease. He also directed officers concerned to strictly monitor the campaign to achieve the 100 percent target.
Recent Stories
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on Allama Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects anti-polio drive4 minutes ago
-
Pre-COP seminar on “Resource-Conflict Nexus” held at IRS4 minutes ago
-
16th death anniversary of Iqbal Bano being observed4 minutes ago
-
ICT admin kicks off anti-polio drive, sets target to vaccinate over 46o,000 children4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects13 minutes ago
-
KHRF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 10 underprivileged couples in DI Khan13 minutes ago
-
HSSC First Annual from 21st April, Roll slips dispatched14 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates Murree Road green belts to hoist the city’s splendor14 minutes ago
-
10 terrorists killed in CTD operation14 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt provides unprecedented relief to farmers : minister24 minutes ago
-
Director Monitoring PBM reviews projects24 minutes ago