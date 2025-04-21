DC inspects anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir visited various city areas to inspect the anti-polio drive here on Monday.

He went to Abbas Colony, Marzipura, Khalil Abad Dijkot Road and checked the performance of the anti-polio teams by visiting door to door. He also checked the fingers of the children marked by the teams.

Over 4,922 anti-polio teams have been active in the field to vaccinate over 1.6 million children less than five years of age in the district during the campaign till April 27.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated to save them from the crippling disease. He also directed officers concerned to strictly monitor the campaign to achieve the 100 percent target.