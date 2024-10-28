DC Inspects Arragements For Polio Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram on Monday inspected arrangements for anti-polio campaign and security plan for teams in the district.
The DC issues directions to polio workers for achieving targets set for the drive .
He urged the people to cooperate fully with polio workers to eliminate the crippling disease from the country.
