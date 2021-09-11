UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Auction Process At Fruit, Vegetable Market

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Naila Baqir visited fruit and vegetable market on Saturday and checked availability and quality of commodities.

She also inspected the process of auction of fruits and vegetables and directed the market committee staff to keep an eye on supply of fruits and vegetables so that prices could not be increased without any justification.

The DC said that the retail prices of fruits and vegetables should be fixed after completing the process of auction and the price list should be provided to the retail sellers on time.

She also checked security arrangements in the market and directed the security staff to perform their duties efficiently during the time of auction.

She directed the market committee to ensure strict implementation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and "No Mask, No Service" policy should be adopted in addition to handing over the persons without mask to the police.

