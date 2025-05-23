DC inspects Basic Health Unit

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mahmoodabad to review healthcare services, staff performance, and the availability of medicines.

He was accompanied by Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Usman, medical officers, and paramedical staff.

The DC inspected various wards, the emergency room, the medicine store, and check-up rooms. He checked medicine stock records, expiry dates, and availability, directing staff to ensure timely and uninterrupted supply to patients.

He also interacted with patients and their attendants to gather feedback on services. He listened to their concerns and directed staff to address public expectations with diligence and integrity.

He stated that providing quality healthcare at basic health units remains a top priority of the district administration. Regular inspections, effective monitoring, and strict attendance checks will be ensured to maintain public trust and deliver efficient medical services.