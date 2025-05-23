Open Menu

DC Inspects Basic Health Unit

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DC inspects Basic Health Unit

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mahmoodabad to review healthcare services, staff performance, and the availability of medicines.

He was accompanied by Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Usman, medical officers, and paramedical staff.

The DC inspected various wards, the emergency room, the medicine store, and check-up rooms. He checked medicine stock records, expiry dates, and availability, directing staff to ensure timely and uninterrupted supply to patients.

He also interacted with patients and their attendants to gather feedback on services. He listened to their concerns and directed staff to address public expectations with diligence and integrity.

He stated that providing quality healthcare at basic health units remains a top priority of the district administration. Regular inspections, effective monitoring, and strict attendance checks will be ensured to maintain public trust and deliver efficient medical services.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

2 hours ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

3 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

4 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

4 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

5 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

5 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

5 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

5 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan