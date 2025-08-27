DC inspects BHU Garah Baloch, orders improvements in healthcare services

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanweer Khan on Wednesday visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Garah Baloch and reviewed healthcare facilities and services being provided to the public.

During the visit, he inspected staff attendance registers, the stock of essential medicines, cleanliness of the premises, and the functioning of the Outpatient Department (OPD). He also interacted with patients, listened to their concerns regarding healthcare services, and resolved several complaints on the spot.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring the availability of medicines and maintaining a hygienic environment in health facilities.

He directed the staff to perform their duties with dedication and assured patients that the district administration was committed to improving healthcare facilities at the grassroots level.

He said the provincial government was determined to provide better health services to the people and every possible effort would be made to ensure quality treatment in rural health units.

APP/akt