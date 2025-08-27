Open Menu

DC Inspects BHU Garah Baloch, Orders Improvements In Healthcare Services

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM

DC inspects BHU Garah Baloch, orders improvements in healthcare services

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanweer Khan on Wednesday visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Garah Baloch and reviewed healthcare facilities and services being provided to the public.

During the visit, he inspected staff attendance registers, the stock of essential medicines, cleanliness of the premises, and the functioning of the Outpatient Department (OPD). He also interacted with patients, listened to their concerns regarding healthcare services, and resolved several complaints on the spot.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring the availability of medicines and maintaining a hygienic environment in health facilities.

He directed the staff to perform their duties with dedication and assured patients that the district administration was committed to improving healthcare facilities at the grassroots level.

He said the provincial government was determined to provide better health services to the people and every possible effort would be made to ensure quality treatment in rural health units.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan