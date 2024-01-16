DC Inspects BVH OPD Construction Work
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital and inspected the construction work at the Outdoor Department and the renovation of various wards.
Jappa accompanied by Executive Engineer Buildings Arshad Nadeem also visited the OPD, Emergency Block, old CCU, the Surgical Ward, the ENT Ward, the Eye ward, and the TB ward.
The Deputy Commissioner said this upgrade and renovation project of Bahwal Victoria Hospital holds significance in the context of healthcare facilities for the people of the area. The work should be completed on time and no compromise should be made on quality, he added.
