DC Inspects Campaign Under Suthra Punjab Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DC inspects campaign under Suthra Punjab initiative

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Cleanliness operations are underway throughout the district under the Punjab Chief Ministe's 'Suthra Punjab' initiative.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Hasilpur Road near the Islamia University Baghdad Campus to review the cleanliness work.

He inspected the cleanliness arrangements on the main highway and adjacent residential areas, along the roadside, and in the green belts.

The General Manager Operations of BWMC accompanied him on this occasion. He directed that the quality of cleanliness be further improved and that the timely disposal of garbage and grass on the highways be ensured.

