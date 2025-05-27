DC Inspects Cattle Market, Reviews Eid Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday visited the Zia Masjid cattle market to inspect facilities and briefed the media on the measures in place.
Talking to media persons, the DC said that this year, six official cattle markets have been set up in Islamabad to facilitate residents during Eid-ul-Azha.
Meanwhile, a new market has been introduced in sector I-12 to reduce crowding in other parts of the Federal capital. He said that the administration is working to ensure that all markets are managed properly.
Each market has been divided into sections to keep small and large animals in separate areas. A 24-hour livestock support camp has also been established at every site to assist traders and visitors.
To manage traffic and prevent congestion near the markets, special parking arrangements have been made. The supply of water at these sites has been handed over to contractors, who are responsible for ensuring availability throughout the day and night, he added.
In an effort to handle complaints on the spot, magistrates have been deployed at all cattle markets. DC Memon stated that these officials are there to resolve any issues faced by buyers or sellers.
The administration has also taken action against those found violating regulations. Several contractors were arrested for overcharging traders. According to the deputy commissioner, these arrests were made to discourage exploitation and ensure that traders are treated fairly.
As manya as, six teams have been formed to oversee all cattle markets in Islamabad. These teams are responsible for enforcing rules and monitoring activities at each location.
Strict orders have been issued banning the sale of animals on roads, in streets, or on link roads. Authorities have also urged the public not to bring animals onto greenbelts or open spaces not designated for cattle trade.
The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration said it is working closely with law enforcement and municipal bodies to ensure a smooth experience for citizens. Regular inspections and coordination meetings are taking place to monitor the situation and respond quickly to any challenges.
The deputy commissioner called on residents to cooperate with officials and follow the designated rules. He said this cooperation is necessary to maintain order and hygiene during the busy days leading up to Eid.
The administration's efforts aim to keep the city clean, reduce traffic problems, and protect public health, while also providing proper facilities for those buying and selling sacrificial animals.
In the coming days, the Islamabad administration will continue to monitor the situation across all markets and take further action if needed. Officials have said they will not tolerate violations and will take strict steps against anyone who attempts to bypass the rules.
Citizens can also report complaints directly to the district administration through helplines or by contacting market staff on site.
