DC Inspects City's Drainage After Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 09:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousaf Cheema, visited various areas of the city to assess the drainage arrangements following recent rains.

During the visit, they examined the situation caused by the heavy downpour and directed the swift removal of water through pumps in the affected areas.

The Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to take necessary precautions during the rainy season, stressing that negligence could lead to severe harm. He instructed the installation of additional pumps to ensure the prompt drainage of water.

Furthermore, he directed municipal committee officers to remain in the field to address any issues that may arise.

Mian Usman Ali appealed to residents to maintain a safe distance from electric poles and wires during the rainy season. He also advised them to ensure proper roof maintenance, cleaning, and drainage to prevent water accumulation. The DC strongly cautioned against living in dilapidated or dangerous buildings and urged parents to keep children away from stagnant water in low-lying areas.

