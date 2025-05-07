DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensions from Indian aggression

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir has paid a surprise visit to Civil Defense Office here on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction over the departmental preparedness and operational capabilities to handle emergency situations in response to recent Indian aggression

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir has paid a surprise visit to Civil Defense Office here on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction over the departmental preparedness and operational capabilities to handle emergency situations in response to recent Indian aggression.

During his visit, the DC inspected various departments and engaged with civil defense officers and staff. He appreciated their professional competence and overall performance.

He lauded the readiness of civil defense teams to respond promptly to any emergency and said that civil defense plays a critical role in safeguarding lives and property during natural disasters or unforeseen crises.

He paid special attention to Combined Control & Report Centre (CC&RC) and highlighted the importance of communication and coordination during wartime or disaster scenarios.

He stressed the need to keep these control rooms fully functional for timely and coordinated responses during emergencies.

He assured that district administration is committed to providing all necessary resources to the Civil Defense Department so that it can continue fulfilling its duties efficiently.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Abbas briefed the DC about overall performance of the department and its future action plan.

The civil defense staff is always prepared to protect and support the public under any circumstances, he added.