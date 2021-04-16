DC inspects cleaning of water ponds

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank, Muhammad Kabir Afridi Friday visited ponds and witnessed removing of silt and mud removing from these water reservoirs situated in Tank

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank, Muhammad Kabir Afridi Friday visited ponds and witnessed removing of silt and mud removing from these water reservoirs situated in Tank.

According to district administration these ponds were being used for storing and their storage capacity was affected due to accumulation of silt and mud.

The process of water storing was restarted after removing 18 to 20 feet of accumulated mud form these ponds.

Locals have also appreciated the efforts of district administrated and suggested regular cleaning of these water storage places.