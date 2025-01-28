Open Menu

DC Inspects Cleanliness

January 28, 2025

DC inspects cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited various locations in the Model Town tehsil as part of the ongoing Clean Mission.

During his visit, the DC reviewed cleanliness measures on Kacha Jail Road, Faujian Chowk, and in Green Town. He was accompanied by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia and Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yusuf.

The AC Model Town briefed the DC that field teams are ensuring the effective implementation of the cleanliness mechanism.

DC Syed Musa Raza also directed LWMC officials to identify and address areas with waste accumulation immediately. He expressed strong concern over the sight of a vacant plot filled with garbage, instructing LWMC workers to quickly transport the waste to designated dumping sites. He emphasized that the cleanliness process should be maintained even after waste removal, ensuring long-term effectiveness.

The DC also engaged with local residents, listening to their concerns and assuring them that their issues would be addressed promptly.

Citizens appreciated the improvements in sanitation under the Clean Mission and commended DC Lahore’s efforts in enhancing the city’s cleanliness.

The DC emphasized that the monitoring of LWMC workers in the field will be more stringent. He also instructed that cleanliness tasks in streets and neighborhoods should be completed early in the morning. He assured that effective measures would be implemented to maintain cleanliness and hygiene citywide. He urged citizens to avoid discarding garbage in the streets or leaving it outside their homes. Instead, they should place it in designated waste collection areas.

He called on every citizen to treat the cleanliness of Lahore as a national duty, emphasizing that together, we can make the city beautiful and free from environmental pollution. He reaffirmed that providing citizens with a clean and healthy environment is his top priority.

