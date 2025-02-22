DC Inspects Cleanliness
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza visited various areas in Tehsil City early in the morning as part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Clean Mission initiative.
He inspected cleanliness measures at Data Darbar surroundings, Mori Gate, Saggian Bridge, and Sabzazar D-Block. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar Ali, and other officials were also accompanied the DC.
AC City Rai Babar briefed the team, stating that they are actively working in the field to improve cleanliness and administrative matters.
The DC Lahore directed officials to take necessary actions for the restoration of green belts. He also issued clear instructions to the MCL to complete patchwork wherever required. Noticing waste in Mori Gate drain, he ordered WASA authorities to ensure immediate cleaning on a priority basis. Similarly, upon identifying waste in a vacant plot in Sabzazar D-Block, LWMC officials were instructed to clear it without delay.
The DC emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to enhance the cleanliness mechanism across the city.
He also ordered immediate action against illegal parking stands at Data Darbar and other locations. He stressed the complete elimination of roadside encroachments, stating that their removal would help reduce traffic issues. He instructed that encroachment removal operations be intensified to ensure a clean city.
Special focus was given to the relocation of slums and animals, with DC Lahore warning against any negligence in the process. He reiterated that the aim is not to inconvenience anyone but to provide alternative locations while maintaining the city’s beauty.
Syed Musa Raza reaffirmed that under the directives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts to implement the Clean Mission are in full swing.
Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified its crackdown on wedding halls violating the One-Dish Policy. As a result six wedding halls were sealed in Raiwind tehsil, while hefty fine of Rs 100,000 imposed on a wedding hall in Ravi tehsil.
The DC emphasized that any breach of the policy would result in immediate legal action.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA Chairman meets Baku horticulture experts to discuss Islamabad’s beautification plan5 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness5 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to uniform progress of all areas: PM5 minutes ago
-
Bootlegger arrested with 200 liquor bottles5 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kachehri held to address women’s issues5 minutes ago
-
Experts for use of modern engineering in tackling environmental, climate-related issues5 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police hold meeting to improve traffic management5 minutes ago
-
DC inspects anti-encroachment operation5 minutes ago
-
12 dead,1683 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability29 minutes ago
-
Distt Admin holds first-ever Khuli Katchery for traders under "Awami Agenda"35 minutes ago
-
Saif reiterates govt commitment to establish peace in Kurram35 minutes ago