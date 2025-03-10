DC Inspects Cleanliness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited various areas of the city, including the Railway Underpass, Karachi Bypass, Shahdara, and Model Town C to inspect the cleanliness activities under the Clean Punjab Program.
Chief Executive Officer BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar accompanied him on this occasion.
During the inspection of the Railway Underpass Road, the Deputy Commissioner directed the removal of excess soil from the green belts. He also met with residents in Shahdara and inquired about the cleanliness situation. He also reviewed the door-to-door garbage collection campaign in Model Town C. CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar stated that under the Clean Punjab Program, citizens are being provided with the facility of daily door-to-door garbage collection. New loader rickshaws have also been purchased for this purpose, which will further expedite and improve the garbage collection process.
Recent Stories
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interviews for constables in progress6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Rescue 1122 responded to 5,200 emergencies in February6 minutes ago
-
NDF, Iltizam Relief Society distribute food among families6 minutes ago
-
CM starts 3rd phase of mechanized agriculture in Punjab with 60 % subsidy on super seeders6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness6 minutes ago
-
FDA one-window counter directed to improve service delivery6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam center6 minutes ago
-
12 kilograms of prohibited Chinese salt was recovered and destroyed on the spot16 minutes ago
-
A speeding car ran over people sitting on a bench, four people were injured, two of them are in crit ..16 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 21 road traffic accidents across Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan made progress to empower women amid major structural, cultural barriers: Experts16 minutes ago
-
SCP to hear appeals for cancellation of bail in cases relating to May 916 minutes ago