DC inspects cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited various areas of the city, including the Railway Underpass, Karachi Bypass, Shahdara, and Model Town C to inspect the cleanliness activities under the Clean Punjab Program.

Chief Executive Officer BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar accompanied him on this occasion.

During the inspection of the Railway Underpass Road, the Deputy Commissioner directed the removal of excess soil from the green belts. He also met with residents in Shahdara and inquired about the cleanliness situation. He also reviewed the door-to-door garbage collection campaign in Model Town C. CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar stated that under the Clean Punjab Program, citizens are being provided with the facility of daily door-to-door garbage collection. New loader rickshaws have also been purchased for this purpose, which will further expedite and improve the garbage collection process.