DC inspects cleanliness, anti-encroachment operation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq reviewed progress on cleanliness and anti-encroachment operation in the district, here on Saturday.

He paid surprised visit to Union Council-4 and Dera Bakha areas where he inspected work for cleanliness under Clean Punjab programme.

He also inspected measures being taken to remove encroachments from markets and roads. Several other officials including Assistant Commissioner (Sadar), Chief Officer, Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur and officials of the Local Government Department were also present.

He directed the departments concerned to plant saplings and flower plants on greenbelts of roads. He also inspected pace of work on several developments schemes being executed in the area.