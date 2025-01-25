DC Inspects Cleanliness, Anti-encroachment Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq reviewed progress on cleanliness and anti-encroachment operation in the district, here on Saturday.
He paid surprised visit to Union Council-4 and Dera Bakha areas where he inspected work for cleanliness under Clean Punjab programme.
He also inspected measures being taken to remove encroachments from markets and roads. Several other officials including Assistant Commissioner (Sadar), Chief Officer, Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur and officials of the Local Government Department were also present.
He directed the departments concerned to plant saplings and flower plants on greenbelts of roads. He also inspected pace of work on several developments schemes being executed in the area.
Recent Stories
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects cleanliness, anti-encroachment operation6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 623 development schemes16 minutes ago
-
Mid-career management course participants visits PFA headquarters26 minutes ago
-
Kite-seller arrested26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers including two bike lifters35 minutes ago
-
Sargodha RPO reviews crime situation36 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hanging power wires launched36 minutes ago
-
Capacity building workshop on agri-entrepreneurship held46 minutes ago
-
Two injured criminals arrested, 2 escaped in encounter46 minutes ago
-
SALU to host grand students week46 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Customs seizes smuggled goods worth millions46 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles46 minutes ago