DC inspects cleanliness campaign at canal road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar inspected the cleanliness campaign at canal road here on Monday.

He along with officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) checked cleanliness on both sides of the canal road from Abdullahpur Chowk to Gatwala underpass.

The DC expressed displeasure over the heaps of rubbish/soil on some points and directed the officers concerned to get them removed immediately.

He also took notice of the slow pace of lane marking on canal road and ordered the contractor to complete it without a lapse of time.

The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness of all main roadsby taking on board departments concerned and warned that carelessness in thisregard would not be tolerated.