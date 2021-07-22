DC inspects cleanliness in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad on Thursday visited various areas of the city and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

The DC visited Shahi Road, Circular Road, Railway Road, Faisal Road, Airport Road, Wireless Bridge, Adda Gulmerg, Niazi Colony, Fauji Chhaoni Chowk, Jinnah Park, Hospital Road, Khawaja Farid College Road, Khanpur Adda and other areas.

He also visited control room set up to monitor the disposal of offal and animals waste.

Talking to the media, Dr Khurram Shehzad said that 760 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals had so far been removed in the district, adding that cleanliness operation would continue till third day of Eidul Azha.

Assistant Commissioner (HR) Riasat Ali, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azmat Qadeer Goraya and others were also present.