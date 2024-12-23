DC inspects cleanliness, landscaping

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited various areas of Bahawalpur city and reviewed cleanliness and landscaping of greenbelts and intersections.

He was accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, the Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority, the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation, and other relevant officials.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed that seasonal flowering and evergreen plants be planted in the greenbelts and intersections, with special attention given to their proper pruning and watering. He also visited Kali Puli, Sadar Puli, Fareed Gate, library Chowk, and Azam Chowk. He directed the officers of the Parks and Horticulture Authority to work vigorously to make the city green by planting more evergreen and seasonal plants at the city’s entry points. He also emphasized that streetlights should be kept functional.