DC inspects cleanliness of city

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq accompanied by Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MSC) Chief Officer (CO) Faisal Shehzad visited various points of the city and inspected the cleanliness and removal of sacrificial animals' waste.

The DC directed the MD Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) and MCS CO to ensue cleanlinessof all points and the city areas as a whole.