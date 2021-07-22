UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Cleanliness Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:10 PM

DC inspects cleanliness of city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq accompanied by Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MSC) Chief Officer (CO) Faisal Shehzad visited various points of the city and inspected the cleanliness and removal of sacrificial animals' waste.

The DC directed the MD Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) and MCS CO to ensue cleanlinessof all points and the city areas as a whole.

More Stories From Pakistan

