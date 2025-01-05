Open Menu

DC Inspects Cleanliness Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir inspected the ongoing zero-waste cleanliness operation, initiated under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Suthra Punjab vision.

The operation, being conducted through a public-private partnership, aimed to collect and dispose of 9,636 tons of waste from the district. Addressing the media during her visit, Dr. Lubna Nazir stated that 3,500 tons of waste have already been collected so far. The inspection included a detailed review of waste collection and disposal mechanism as well as a visit to the dumping site near the railway station, where she assessed the weighing and dumping processes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Manager Multan Waste Management Company Lodhran Operations Habibullah, and other senior officials were present.

The DC also visited the office of the private contractor company involved in the operation, where she distributed uniforms to sanitation workers.

She emphasized that incorporating modern machinery and private-sector expertise has significantly enhanced the efficiency and organization of the cleanliness initiative.

Dr. Nazir directed Manager Lodhran Operations for Multan Waste Management Company, to ensure 100 percent implementation of the waste management plan. She announced that daily door-to-door cleanliness operation would be conducted in urban areas, while rural areas would follow a schedule with alternate-day cleanups.

To ensure the success of this massive operation, a workforce of 550 personnel and 127 machines has been deployed. Dr. Nazir further revealed plans to procure additional machinery and recruit more personnel to make the operation even more effective.

