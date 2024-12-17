Open Menu

DC Inspects Cleanliness, Polio Drives

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM

DC inspects cleanliness, polio drives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza visited various locations in Tehsil Model Town including Al-badar point Kotlakhpat, Chungi Amarsadhu to inspect the eviction of slums, cleanliness situation, Lahore Development Plan and performance of polio workers.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner (Model Town) Sahibzada Yousaf, Deputy CO LWMC, WASA and others were also accompanied him.

During his visit, he reviewed the eviction of slums at Al-badr point and directed that the concerned authorities should immediately evict the slums and make sure the best arrangements of cleaning in the said area. He expressed his displeasure over the identification of poor cleaning arrangements in the streets in Chohangi Amre Sadhu and emphasized that LWMC authorities should adopt a zero tolerance policy to improve cleanliness.

DC Musa Raza also reviewed the progress related to the Lahore Development Plan and took a detailed briefing regarding constructional work, it was informed that WASA is in contact with the authorities to make the Lahore Development Plan successful while camp has been established for six schemes of the Lahore Development Plan and in these schemes sewerage, water, pipeline and other projects are included. He directed that all resources should be utilized for the success of the Lahore Development Plan.

Meanwhile, Syed Musa Raza also met the polio workers present in the field and took a detailed briefing on the use of micro plans, telesheets, missed and refused cases and applications. He directed the polio workers not to be negligent and careless in the polio campaign. He said that no child should remain without administerd polio drops. Parents should also administer two drops of polio to their children, he appealed.

