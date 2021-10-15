DC inspects cleanliness steps for Eid Milad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz Friday inspected the route of main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi here in the city.

Chief Municipal Corporation Officer Arham Nazir apprised the DC about the arrangements and steps being taken for cleaning the main procession route.

The deputy commissioner issued orders for cleaning the routes, removal of temporary encroachments as well as the construction material from the routs and said that special attention should be paid to cleanliness in the city during the Ashra Rehmatul-lil-Alameen.