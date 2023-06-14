UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Construction Of Various Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected various development projects of road construction in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected various development projects of road construction in Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and Executive Engineer Bahawalpur Development Authority were also with him.

Deputy Commissioner inspected Model Town A, Cheema Town Road, and Ghala Mandi Road. Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar informed about the progress of ongoing development schemes.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Noorjapah said that the construction work should be completed on time so that the people do not face any problems. He said that development works must be monitored properly and development schemes should be completed within a specific period of time.

