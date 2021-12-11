UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Construction Work Of Kashmir Road

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited the Kashmir Road and inspected the construction work and quality of material being used in the road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited the Kashmir Road and inspected the construction work and quality of material being used in the road.

He directed the contractor as well as authorities for timely completion ofwork and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality ofprojects.

More Stories From Pakistan

