DC inspects construction work of outdoor department of BVH

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the ongoing development work in the outdoor and different wards of Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the ongoing development work in the outdoor and different wards of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

He directed that the officers of the Buildings Department should complete all the construction works in a specific period.

He was informed about the details of ongoing construction works in various wards. He said that special attention should be paid to the quality of development works.

He instructed the officers to visit the construction site daily and monitor the construction work.