DC inspects control room set up for Muharram processions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali inspected the central control room set up for monitoring of Muharram processions and majalis.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, ADCR Mohsin Silahuddin and ADCG Umar Farooq also accompanied him on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed that officers and personnel of Rescue 1122, Police, Civil Defence, Fesco, Sui Gas, PTCL and other departments including Health were performing their duties in 24 hours shifts at the control room. CCTV cameras had been installed on all routes of the main procession of Ashura, which were being monitored and recorded directly in the control room.

The DC Shoaib Ali encouraged the officers and employees performing duties at the control room.

He also reviewed the direct monitoring and recording of 9th Muharram procession and issued necessary directions in this regard.