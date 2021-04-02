UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Corona SOPs Implementation In Markets

Fri 02nd April 2021

DC inspects corona SOPs implementation in markets

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Friday paid a surprise visit to Anarkali and adjoining bazaars to review implementation of coronavirus-related standards operating procedures (SOPs)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Friday paid a surprise visit to Anarkali and adjoining bazaars to review implementation of coronavirus-related standards operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a spokesperson for the city district administration, the DC also distributed face-masks among the citizens.

He said: "Our teams are in the field and will make sure the markets close at 6 pm."He said that corona SOPs were being enforced strictly and thorough monitoring would continue in the markets.

The DC also arrested three people for not wearing masks. He said that citizens should wear face-mask for protection of themselves and their families and children, adding that they should not forget to wear a mask while going out. "Strict action would be taken against those who did not wear face-masks," he warned.

More Stories From Pakistan

