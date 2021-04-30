DC inspects corona SOPs in Battagram bazaars

Deputy Commissioner Battagram Abdul Hameed Khan along with Assistant Commissioner Alai Noor Mohammad Afridi, official of the Police paid visit to different bazaars and markets to check corona SOPs in the wake of the third severe outbreak of Coronavirus

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Battagram Abdul Hameed Khan along with Assistant Commissioner Alai Noor Mohammad Afridi, official of the Police paid visit to different bazaars and markets to check corona SOPs in the wake of the third severe outbreak of Coronavirus.

The team visited markets and coaches stands and distributed free masks to the people.

In addition, Corona imposed fines on several drivers and transporters for non-compliance with SOPs.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Alai visited BHUs, and inspected Development Project Biari Khurd Bridge and Biari Khurd Bazaar, checked the prices and quality of food items in the bazaar, staff attendance at BHU and other basic facilities.

They also checked the quality and speed of ongoing work on Biari Khurd Bridge and directed the concerned contractor to expedite the quality and speed of work so that the public could benefit from the project as soon as possible.