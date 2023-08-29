DC inspects dengue surveillance

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points.

Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Muhammad Irshad Bhatt on Tuesday visited various areas to inspect anti-dengue arrangements.

He checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area.

The DC checked several houses in Union Council- 4 and reviewed indoor dengue surveillance.

He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up fumigation process.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Laeeq and other officer concerned were also present.