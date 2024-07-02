DC Inspects Desilting Of Storm Sever
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain along with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Arif Harnah visited Dhalewali and Kotli Loharan and inspected the de-silting work of storm sever.
Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad Waraich gave a briefing regarding the ongoing work.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that during the monsoon, the unhindered drainage of water was important to secure the life and property of the citizens. For this purpose, the cleaning work of all small and large rain drains had been started across the district and all available resources were being utilized to complete it on an urgent basis.
The DC appreciated the performance of the Chief Officer of District Council Sialkot and his team and hoped that the de-silting work would be completed within the stipulated time.
