DC Inspects Development Projects
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the under-construction development
project of the E-Registration Office and residences being built for officials of the
Central Jail.
The deputy commissioner directed that the ongoing projects should be completed in time
and the officers should regularly monitor the development work.
The deputy director development and officers of the buildings department were also present.
