DC Inspects Development Projects, Sanitation Measures
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Wednesday conducted an extensive visit to several areas
of the provincial capital as a part of ongoing efforts under the Lahore Development Plan
and the city’s Cleanliness Mission.
He inspected development projects, addressed sanitation issues, and ensured that cleanliness
standards were being upheld.
The DC visited Chota Sanda in the City tehsil where he reviewed progress on various development
initiatives.
During the visit, he reviewed two streets that are part of the Lahore Development Plan. He specifically
examined the installation of tuff tiles on streets, an important project to enhance the city’s infrastructure
and make it more pedestrian-friendly.
The DC expressed concern over a vacant plot in the area that had become a dumping ground for waste.
After observing the situation, he issued directive for immediate action, instructing that the plot be cleared
without delay.
Musa Raza visited the Gulshan Ravi area particularly Block-F where he issued instructions for immediate
removal of illegal banners, flexes, and streamers.
The DC directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to improve its sanitation efforts
in the area. He emphasized the need for better waste disposal systems and urged the LWMC to ensure that cleanliness operations were carried out effectively.
He also visited the Sabzazar’s D-Block where he was briefed by the assistant commissioner city on the ongoing evacuation of homeless individuals from makeshift shelters. The DC was informed that efforts were underway to relocate these individuals to a designated tent settlement.
He stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the area after the slum evacuation. He directed the LWMC to continue its sanitation efforts and ensure the area remains well-maintained.
