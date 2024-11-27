Open Menu

DC Inspects Development Projects, Sanitation Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Wednesday conducted an extensive visit to several areas

of the provincial capital as a part of ongoing efforts under the Lahore Development Plan

and the city’s Cleanliness Mission.

He inspected development projects, addressed sanitation issues, and ensured that cleanliness

standards were being upheld.

The DC visited Chota Sanda in the City tehsil where he reviewed progress on various development

initiatives.

During the visit, he reviewed two streets that are part of the Lahore Development Plan. He specifically

examined the installation of tuff tiles on streets, an important project to enhance the city’s infrastructure

and make it more pedestrian-friendly.

The DC expressed concern over a vacant plot in the area that had become a dumping ground for waste.

After observing the situation, he issued directive for immediate action, instructing that the plot be cleared

without delay.

Musa Raza visited the Gulshan Ravi area particularly Block-F where he issued instructions for immediate

removal of illegal banners, flexes, and streamers.

The DC directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to improve its sanitation efforts

in the area. He emphasized the need for better waste disposal systems and urged the LWMC to ensure that cleanliness operations were carried out effectively.

He also visited the Sabzazar’s D-Block where he was briefed by the assistant commissioner city on the ongoing evacuation of homeless individuals from makeshift shelters. The DC was informed that efforts were underway to relocate these individuals to a designated tent settlement.

He stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the area after the slum evacuation. He directed the LWMC to continue its sanitation efforts and ensure the area remains well-maintained.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Visit Chota Progress Gulshan From

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

2 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

2 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

14 hours ago
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

14 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

14 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

14 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

14 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan