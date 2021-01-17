DC inspects development schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inspected under construction roads in various areas of the city and directed in time completion of schemes.

The DC accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Tahir Iqbal and officials of the Metropolitan Corporation paid visits to schemes in Dhudhi Wala main Jaranwala Road to MCB and Sakhawat Kamoka road and main bazaar to Channel-IV to Jaranwala Road.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia said that Rs 5.2 million would be spent on the construction of Kareem Town carpeted road, 1.8 million of Kamoka street in Dhudiwala and Rs 8 million would be spent on Dhuduwala-Jaranwal road.