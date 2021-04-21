DC inspects developmental schemes at Gumbat

Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wednesday inspected different development schemes at Gumbat and directed for their timely completion

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wednesday inspected different development schemes at Gumbat and directed for their timely completion.

He also visited various markets of the area and directed strict implementation of coronavirus preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal inspected markets of the city and checked price lists in meat shops, grocery stores and fruit and vegetable shops of Gumbat bazaar.

He also distributed face masks among the people in bazaar. He also ordered removal of encroachments from Gumbat bazaar and penalized violators of SOP guidelines and price lists.

He also directed shopkeepers to give special concessions to customers during holy month of Ramzan.