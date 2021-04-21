UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inspects Developmental Schemes At Gumbat

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:55 PM

DC inspects developmental schemes at Gumbat

Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wednesday inspected different development schemes at Gumbat and directed for their timely completion

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wednesday inspected different development schemes at Gumbat and directed for their timely completion.

He also visited various markets of the area and directed strict implementation of coronavirus preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal inspected markets of the city and checked price lists in meat shops, grocery stores and fruit and vegetable shops of Gumbat bazaar.

He also distributed face masks among the people in bazaar. He also ordered removal of encroachments from Gumbat bazaar and penalized violators of SOP guidelines and price lists.

He also directed shopkeepers to give special concessions to customers during holy month of Ramzan.

Related Topics

Price Abdur Rehman Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A Favourite with the Experts – the all new realm ..

29 minutes ago

Beijing Condemns Links of Japanese Politicians to ..

42 seconds ago

AJK govt approves vacancies of computer instructor ..

43 seconds ago

Court adjourns reference against Zardari till May ..

46 seconds ago

32 Ramzan Bazaars operational in Bahawalpur Divisi ..

48 seconds ago

Prime Minister inaugurates OPD Block at KTH

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.