DC Inspects Diagnostic Lab Site
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inspected the construction of the Razia Khursheed Diagnostic Lab, a project initiated by the Rashida Shafi Foundation
Upon his arrival, President of the Rashida Shafi Foundation, Imtiaz Kausar, along with former President of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Wahiduddin Tanda, and other dignitaries welcomed the DC.
Secretary of Gymkhana Club Gujrat, Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed Melo, Bau Muhammad Nasir (Noor Garden), and Engineer Qamarul Zaman were also present. Imtiaz Kausar briefed the DC on the facility’s various departments and the progress of construction.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Virk lauded the initiative, calling it a significant welfare project aimed at providing modern and high-quality diagnostic services to the people of Gujrat. He expressed hope for the facility’s timely completion and early commencement of public services.
