DC inspects different city roads

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar accompanied by officials of Provincial highways visited different city roads for monitoring of ongoing development work.

He visited Bucheri Road, Bakhtawar Park Road, Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony, Azim Colony Road and other roads selected for re-construction, repair, fixing of pure blocks in streets and other development schemes in progress under M&R program.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the pace of work and its quality and instructed concerned officials to complete the ongoing work within the stipulated period in order to facilitate the general public.

He further instructed to specially maintain the standard of material used for repairs and construction of roads to enhance their life while no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Briefing Deputy Commissioner during visit, officials of Provincial highways said that more than Rs.600 million are incurred on ongoing 28 schemes related to repair, installation of blocks and reconstruction of roads and streets in different city areas and colonies, those would be completed within the current financial year.

The Deputy Commissioner later visited a cheap flour stall set up at Qazi Ahmed turn road.