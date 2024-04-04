DC inspects district jail, ensures prisoner welfare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) District Jail witnessed the visit of Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair on Thursday to oversee the facilities provided to prisoners and jail management.

Greeted by a smart contingent of jail police, Umair conducted a thorough inspection of various sections including the female ward, computer lab, kitchen, store, and hospital.

Accompanied by the assistant commissioner (UT) and health department officials, he inquired about the health of prisoners and directed the administration to ensure adequate medical provisions.

Umair also emphasized proper facilities for visitors and distributed gifts among patients and female inmates.

The Superintendent Jail and other officials were also in attendance during the visit.

