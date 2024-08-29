DC Inspects Drainage Of Rain Water In Jam Sahib
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Thursday visited Jam Sahib city during the ongoing rains. He visited different areas of the city and examined the drainage of rain water and also the disposals.
The DC issued instructions to XEN Public Health to take all possible measures for drainage of rainwater from Jam Sahib graveyard and asked that the ongoing work of drainage of rainwater should be expedited. The town officer informed the DC that the rainwater drainage work was going on in the city.
