DC Inspects Drainage Stations After Rainfall
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 02:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi on Tuesday inspected the Jinnah Chowk and Service Mor Disposal Stations to assess the drainage system and ensure smooth water flow.
According to a spokesperson,Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Khaliq Dad accompanied DC during the visit.
The inspection aimed to identify potential blockages and take immediate measures to prevent water logging in low-lying areas.
Officials assured prompt action to maintain proper drainage and safeguard public convenience during the ongoing monsoon season.
