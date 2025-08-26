Open Menu

DC Inspects Drainage Stations After Rainfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 02:20 PM

DC inspects drainage stations after rainfall

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi on Tuesday inspected the Jinnah Chowk and Service Mor Disposal Stations to assess the drainage system and ensure smooth water flow.

According to a spokesperson,Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Khaliq Dad accompanied DC during the visit.

The inspection aimed to identify potential blockages and take immediate measures to prevent water logging in low-lying areas.

Officials assured prompt action to maintain proper drainage and safeguard public convenience during the ongoing monsoon season.

