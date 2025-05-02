Open Menu

DC Inspects Drainage System After Rainfall

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DC inspects drainage system after rainfall

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inspected the city's cleanliness and drainage systems following recent rainfall.

He visited several areas, including Court Road, Shehawala Darwaza, and Hassan Chowk. He met ARAR Waste Management Company staff and assessed their cleaning efforts.

Waseem Asadullah, director of ARAR, briefed the deputy commissioner on the steps taken to address cleanliness and drainage.

The deputy commissioner reviewed road cleaning, drain maintenance, and water drainage services. He ordered for improvement to the city's cleanliness systems to prevent inconvenience to residents and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

4 hours ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

4 hours ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

4 hours ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

5 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

23 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

23 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan