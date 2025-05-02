DC Inspects Drainage System After Rainfall
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inspected the city's cleanliness and drainage systems following recent rainfall.
He visited several areas, including Court Road, Shehawala Darwaza, and Hassan Chowk. He met ARAR Waste Management Company staff and assessed their cleaning efforts.
Waseem Asadullah, director of ARAR, briefed the deputy commissioner on the steps taken to address cleanliness and drainage.
The deputy commissioner reviewed road cleaning, drain maintenance, and water drainage services. He ordered for improvement to the city's cleanliness systems to prevent inconvenience to residents and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.
