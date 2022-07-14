DC inspects drainage system of rainwater

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Thursday morning visited various areas of the city after a heavy downpour and inspected the drainage system of rainwater.

The DC directed the chief officer Municipal Corporation to drain out accumulated rainwater from low lying areas of the city.

He visited those areas include: Qenchi Morh, Tahli Chowk, Lorry Adda Road, Zafarullah Chowk, Stadium Road, Civil Hospital Chowk, City Road, Gol Chowk, Kutchery Bazaar and Khushab Road.

Chief officer Municipal Corporation Sargodha Tariq Proya said that all the sanitary staff and supervisors had been put on alert at all the 13 disposals of the city and the disposals remained functional throughout the night, thus ensuring drainage of water from all union councils of the city.

He further said that water was being pumped out of low lying areas from sucker machines and drainage of rainwater from most parts of the city would be ensured in next few hours.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi appreciated the performance of Chief OfficerTariq Proya and his entire team.