DC Inspects Drug Addicts' Rehabilitation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

DC inspects drug addicts' rehabilitation center

KOHAT, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf on Wednesday paid a visit to the Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts Kohat.

Upon arrival at the Center, he was received by Amjad Afridi, District Officer Social Welfare Kohat. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the facilities including the newly established Lab which would provide free of charge initial screening to the patients.

The Deputy Commissioner also met with patients and staff. Talking to the staff he added some valuable suggestions, which would be incorporated including security, services of clinical psychologist and proper follow up of mechanism to counter relapse ratio.

Program Manager Al-Khidmat was also present on the occasion and assured complete cooperation in this noble cause. DC Furqan Ashraf appreciated the efforts and performance of the management and staff.

