DC Inspects Education, Health Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner visited the Pasrur tehsil and inspected educational and health facilities.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Cadet College Pasrur and Government High school Ban Bajwa and reviewed educational facilities.
He also reviewed the ongoing project of revamping the Basic Health Center Ban Bajwa.
He inspected the OPD, pharmacy and laboratory and reviewed 24/7 facilities. He also inspected the Government Solo Learners School Wazirabad Road, Sialkot, the District Emergency Control Room and greenbelts of Sialkot city.
Recent Stories
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDWP approves development projects2 minutes ago
-
MPAs visit sports complex2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects education, health facilities2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred cops offered2 minutes ago
-
90 acres state land reclaimed2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers2 minutes ago
-
Eight gas meters disconnected12 minutes ago
-
Secy Info, Bangladesh High Commissioner discuss enhanced media cooperation12 minutes ago
-
Civil Defence lodged 170 cases last year12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner opens masjid at Sargodha bar22 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held to promote immunization for children22 minutes ago
-
4 die, 24 injured in bus crash22 minutes ago