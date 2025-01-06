DC inspects education, health facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner visited the Pasrur tehsil and inspected educational and health facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Cadet College Pasrur and Government High school Ban Bajwa and reviewed educational facilities.

He also reviewed the ongoing project of revamping the Basic Health Center Ban Bajwa.

He inspected the OPD, pharmacy and laboratory and reviewed 24/7 facilities. He also inspected the Government Solo Learners School Wazirabad Road, Sialkot, the District Emergency Control Room and greenbelts of Sialkot city.