DC Inspects Education Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Upholding the Punjab Chief Minister's vision of "Parha Likha Punjab", Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon visited various educational institutions and public facilities to ensure quality education and efficient public service delivery in the district.

During her visit, the DC inspected the Government Degree College for Women and Comprehensive school to review arrangements for essay writing competitions. She closely monitored the setup at examination centers, ensuring a conducive and disciplined environment for students participating in the competition.

"It is our responsibility to ensure transparent and fair examinations," emphasized DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon.

She directed the staff to maintain strict discipline and provide all necessary facilities to the students during the competitions.

The DC also visited the Government Secondary School for Special Education, where she reviewed cleanliness and other administrative arrangements. She highlighted the importance of maintaining a supportive environment for special students. Additionally, she inspected the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Khanpur Baga Sher. She evaluated the cleanliness, patient care, and overall operational efficiency of the facility. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr. Zafar Abbas, accompanied her on the visit.

