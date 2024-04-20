DC Inspects Election Material Distribution Point
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Returning Officer (DRO) of Kohat Azmaullah Wazir, along with Returning Officer PK-91, District Administration Officers, Kohat Police, and other relevant departments, visited the Election Material Distribution Point established at Post Graduate College Kohat and reviewed the election material distribution.
DC Kohat issued the necessary instructions to all the relevant officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and to complete the delivery of election materials on time.
