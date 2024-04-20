Open Menu

DC Inspects Election Material Distribution Point

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DC inspects Election material distribution point

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Returning Officer (DRO) of Kohat Azmaullah Wazir, along with Returning Officer PK-91, District Administration Officers, Kohat Police, and other relevant departments, visited the Election Material Distribution Point established at Post Graduate College Kohat and reviewed the election material distribution.

DC Kohat issued the necessary instructions to all the relevant officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and to complete the delivery of election materials on time.

Related Topics

Election Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Kohat Post All PK-91

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests cond ..

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

1 hour ago
 Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

1 hour ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

17 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

17 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

17 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan