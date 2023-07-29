DC inspects emergency services of Rescue 1122 for Ashura

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad along with District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 on Saturday visited emergency points established for the provision of prompt services to mourners by the Rescue service.

They also visited the main mourning processions and the command post of the 10th of Muharram.

Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Naumanullah Marwat Provincial Caretaker Minister for Agriculture Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria and District Police Officer DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani also accompanied him.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Awais Babar appreciated the rescue personnel on duty for their hard work and showing dedication to providing emergency services to citizens in line with the Muharram plan.

Later talking to media persons, the deputy commissioner appreciated the media for playing a positive role in maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram in the district.

He also paid glowing tribute to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Him), Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA). He said that Muslim Ummah should understand the philosophy behind Youm-e-Ashura and mould lives, keeping in view sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA) on the 10th of Muharram.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan had been one of the sensitive areas and a foolproof security plan was devised while considering internal and external security challenges.

He also appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies including the police, the Pakistan army in maintaining peace during Muharram and other departments of the district for making effective arrangements to facilitate citizens.