Open Menu

DC Inspects Emergency Services Of Rescue 1122 For Ashura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DC inspects emergency services of Rescue 1122 for Ashura

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad along with District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 on Saturday visited emergency points established for the provision of prompt services to mourners by the Rescue service.

They also visited the main mourning processions and the command post of the 10th of Muharram.

Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Naumanullah Marwat Provincial Caretaker Minister for Agriculture Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria and District Police Officer DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani also accompanied him.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Awais Babar appreciated the rescue personnel on duty for their hard work and showing dedication to providing emergency services to citizens in line with the Muharram plan.

Later talking to media persons, the deputy commissioner appreciated the media for playing a positive role in maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram in the district.

He also paid glowing tribute to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Him), Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA). He said that Muslim Ummah should understand the philosophy behind Youm-e-Ashura and mould lives, keeping in view sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA) on the 10th of Muharram.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan had been one of the sensitive areas and a foolproof security plan was devised while considering internal and external security challenges.

He also appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies including the police, the Pakistan army in maintaining peace during Muharram and other departments of the district for making effective arrangements to facilitate citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Moroccan Dirham Rescue 1122 Muslim Post Media Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

17 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

17 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

17 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

17 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

17 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

17 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

17 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

17 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan