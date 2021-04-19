DC inspects essential commodities at Insaf Sasta bazaar

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (Rtd) Aun Haider Gondal here on Monday visited Insaf Sasta bazaar and inspected prices of different edible commodities and cleanliness

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (Rtd) Aun Haider Gondal here on Monday visited Insaf Sasta bazaar and inspected prices of different edible commodities and cleanliness.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Timergara, the DC paid surprise visit to Insaf Sasta Bazar located in main Timergara bazaar where edible items including flour, ghee, sugar and others was being provided to consumers at official price list.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the government subsidized flour stall established at Ramzan sasta bazar at Timergara and inspected various shops here.

The DC said hoarding and artificial price hike would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.

He said Govt has setup Insaf Sasta bazaars and provided huge subsidy on 1500 essential items including 19 key items including flour, ghee and sugar to help provide assistance to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.